AI judges, verdicts via chat app: Brave new world of China's digital courts
Business Standard

Samsung Galaxy S11 to boast 108-megapixel camera, take on Apple iPhone 11

Samsung is expected to include three more sensors including ultrawide lens, and a 5x optical zoom lens on the Galaxy S11

ANI 

Samsung

Samsung is reportedly planning to use its own 108-megapixel sensor in its upcoming flagship Galaxy S11 smartphone to take on the Apple iPhone 11.

A Bloomberg report notes that Samsung is expected to include three more sensors including ultrawide lens, and a 5x optical zoom lens on the Galaxy S11.

The Galaxy S11 is also speculated to come powered by a 5,000mAh battery, a significant upgrade compared to the iPhone 11 Max that has nearly 4,000mAh battery. The new Galaxy lineup is expected to be released in February 2020.
First Published: Fri, December 06 2019. 20:14 IST

