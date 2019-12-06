Samsung Galaxy S11 to boast 108-megapixel camera, take on Apple iPhone 11

Samsung is reportedly planning to use its own 108-megapixel sensor in its upcoming flagship Galaxy S11 smartphone to take on the Apple 11.

A Bloomberg report notes that Samsung is expected to include three more sensors including ultrawide lens, and a 5x optical zoom lens on the Galaxy S11.

The Galaxy S11 is also speculated to come powered by a 5,000mAh battery, a significant upgrade compared to the 11 Max that has nearly 4,000mAh battery. The new Galaxy lineup is expected to be released in February 2020.