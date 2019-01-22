Samsung introduces most compact image sensor for full-screen display smartphones

JUST IN
Samsung has introduced its smallest high-resolution ISOCELL Slim 3T2 image sensor which is aimed at manufacturers looking at providing not only camera performance, but also hardware design.

Dubbed industry's most compact image sensor at 1/3.4 inches, the ISOCELL Slim 3T2 delivers 20-megapixel resolution for both front and back cameras which can be accommodated in the new-age sleek mid-range smartphones with hole-in display or notch design.

The sensor comes with 20-million active 0.8μm-sized pixels which capture and absorb more light information for accurate colour reproduction. Samsung's Tetracell technology further allows for brighter and sharper images in low-light settings.

The Samsung ISOCELL Slim 3T2 is expected to be in mass production in the first quarter of this year.

