Samsung introduces most compact image sensor for full-screen display smartphones

has introduced its smallest high-resolution ISOCELL image sensor which is aimed at manufacturers looking at providing not only camera performance, but also hardware design.

Dubbed industry's most compact image sensor at 1/3.4 inches, the ISOCELL delivers 20-megapixel resolution for both front and back cameras which can be accommodated in the new-age sleek mid-range with hole-in display or notch design.

The sensor comes with 20-million active 0.8μm-sized pixels which capture and absorb more light information for accurate colour reproduction. Samsung's further allows for brighter and sharper images in low-light settings.

The ISOCELL is expected to be in mass production in the first quarter of this year.

