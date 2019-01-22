Global webcams market to reach USD 13.14 billion by 2026: Report

The global market for webcams is looking at hitting 10.9 per cent by 2026, a new report by ResearchAndMarkets.com has indicated.

According to the 'Webcams - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)' report the Global Webcams market accounted for USD 5.18 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.9 per cent during the forecast period.

Moving away as an add-on accessory for computer systems, webcams are now synonymous with surveillance and security. The demand is also fuelled by the easier availability of and internet connectivity; however in certain regions is hampering its growth.

In terms of technology, Analog is forecast to grow at a considerable rate. As per geography, is likely to witness steady growth, with the rising acceptance of technological innovation from by emerging countries.

The key players in the market include Samsung, Creative Technology, Logitech, D-Link, Microsoft, Sony, Flir, Philips, Vivitar, Platinet / Omega Technology, 10Moon, A4Tech, and Canon.

