Global webcams market to reach USD 13.14 billion by 2026: Report

-
ALSO READ
New LinkedIn privacy setting removes email address from data export
WhatsApp limits message forwarding to fight 'fake news'
Mphasis extends recent losses
Australia passes encryption breaking law, tech firms slam move
After data breach, Quora logs out all users, says failed to meet responsibility
-
The global market for webcams is looking at hitting 10.9 per cent by 2026, a new report by ResearchAndMarkets.com has indicated.
According to the 'Webcams - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)' report the Global Webcams market accounted for USD 5.18 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 13.14 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.9 per cent during the forecast period.
Moving away as an add-on accessory for computer systems, webcams are now synonymous with surveillance and security. The demand is also fuelled by the easier availability of broadband and internet connectivity; however poor internet connection in certain regions is hampering its growth.
In terms of technology, Analog webcam is forecast to grow at a considerable rate. As per geography, Asia Pacific is likely to witness steady growth, with the rising acceptance of technological innovation from China by emerging countries.
The key players in the market include Samsung, Creative Technology, Logitech, D-Link, Microsoft, Sony, Flir, Philips, Vivitar, Platinet / Omega Technology, 10Moon, A4Tech, and Canon.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU