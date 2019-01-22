Online posts get sad as it gets smoggy outside

Weather has an impact on our If it is hot, we feel cranky, if it is too cold, we feel gloomy. Now, the latest study has found that if it is smoggy outside, our gets affected as well.

According to the latest study titled, Air Pollution and Happiness in China, of the study Siqi Zheng describes how air pollution might negatively impact

For this particular study, the researchers collected 210 million geo-tagged tweets during the course of 9 months from 144 Chinese cities and found that higher levels of pollution lead to a more negative

It was also found that a person's sensitivity to air pollution was greater on weekends and women were two times more sensitive than men.

So the next time you come across a friend's post complaining about their sad life, the pollution levels are perhaps higher in that city.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)