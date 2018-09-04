Samsung will bring new features to mid-range phones before flagships

Samsung's DJ Koh has indicated that the company will now start focusing on its mid-range line and put efforts to bring newer features on them first.

In an interview with CNBC, Koh revealed that the company plans to overhaul its strategy in order to appeal more to the millennials who can't afford the highly priced flagship models.

will look at bringing new features to the cheaper models instead of launching them with the high-end premium devices. The new strategy will be reflected with this year's Galaxy A series phone which will be introduced later this year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)