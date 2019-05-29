Saradha scam case: CBI questions Kolkata Police officer Arnab Ghosh

The on Wednesday began questioning senior in connection with Saradha scam case.

The agency had summoned Ghosh, then ( Department) of Bidhannagar Commissionerate, and another senior police official late Tuesday evening for questioning at its Kolkata office today.

Hazra did not appear before the CBI.

The agency had said on Tuesday that no second notice has been issued to former Rajeev Kumar, who is accused of tampering with evidence in the case.

Kumar, who had failed to appear before the CBI on Monday, had written a letter to the agency saying he is on leave.

The agency will take the next course of action accordingly, CBI sources had said.

The multi-crore scam had caused the collapse of a Ponzi scheme run by the Saradha group. The scandal allegedly involved several leaders from the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)