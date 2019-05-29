Heat wave conditions likely to intensify in coming days in North India: IMD

The next 7-10 days will see a rise in temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius, said of (IMD), Yadav.

"This is the first major spell of a heat wave in this summer. The only phenomena which can lead to a decrease in temperature are thunderstorms. But our numerical models don't foresee any such conditions in the coming days. On the contrary, the models foresee that the plains of Rajasthan, UP, will see a further increase in temperature by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in the coming 7-10 days," Yadav said.

"In the first half of the month of May, there were a lot of thunderstorms due to Western Disturbances. Due to this, the day temperatures were under control. There were hardly any heat wave conditions. But over the last 3-4 days, there has been no thunderstorm, so the temperatures are going up. and Eastern UP have seen developing heat wave conditions. Prayagraj saw temperatures near 46 degrees Celsius," he added.

Speaking about the current situation in Delhi-NCR, Yadav said the condition was serious in this region as well.

" is also seeing temperatures of 43-44 degrees Celsius. Some of the stations like Narnaul in South are seeing temperatures of 45 degrees Celsius," he said.

"I suggest people take all precautionary measures in such conditions," he recommended.

