Mamata Banerjee to join TMC protest against poll violence in Naihati tomorrow

will join the (TMC) workers protesting outside against the violence in the state during the Lok Sabha polls that have allegedly rendered many TMC workers homeless.

A TMC said, " will join TMC protest tomorrow outside from 1 pm onwards. The protest is against violence on TMC leaders who have been rendered homeless because of it."

Earlier today, Banerjee declined to attend the swearing-in ceremony of on Thursday objecting to the families of BJP workers, allegedly killed in political violence in the state, being invited to the function.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)