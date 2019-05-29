AP Governor ESL Narasimhan reaches Vijayawada for Reddy's oath-taking ceremony

and Telangana ESL Narasimhan reached on Wednesday, where he is scheduled to administer oath-taking ceremony of YS Jaganmohan as the of tomorrow.

Narasimhan landed in where he was received by Imtiaz, DGP RP Thakur, and LV Subrahmanyam. From there, the went to a hotel in

will take oath as the new at a ceremony to be held in at the on May 30.

Jagan's YSRCP had decimated Chandrababu Naidu's TDP in the recently-concluded elections. YSRCP achieved a landslide victory by winning 151 seats in the 175-member Assembly and 22 parliamentary seats out of the 25 in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)