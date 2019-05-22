'Saudi Arabia to execute 3 scholars'

is expected to execute three of its leading scholars next month, say reports. They have been convicted under multiple charges of terrorism.

The individuals, who have been identified as Sheikh Salman al-Awdah, and Ali al-Omari, will be convicted after the Muslim holy month of

Saudi authorities have not commented on it yet.

last month executed 37 men, convicted of terror-like activities. Two were crucified publicly sending a warning message to others.

has condemned Riyadh's mass executions as "shocking" and "abhorrent".

The kingdom executed 148 people in 2018.

The last mass execution in the kingdom was in January 2016 when 47 people were put to death, including prominent Shia leader

Various draconian laws in Saudi Arabia, including execution, have from time to time received international condemnation.

Last year, UN experts condemned the kingdom's "continued use of counter-terrorism and security-related laws against human rights defenders".

"Despite being elected as a member of the at the end of 2016, has continued its practice of silencing, arbitrarily arresting, detaining and persecuting human rights defenders and critics," the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)