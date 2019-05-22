'Saudi Arabia to execute 3 scholars'

-
Saudi Arabia is expected to execute three of its leading scholars next month, say reports. They have been convicted under multiple charges of terrorism.
The individuals, who have been identified as Sheikh Salman al-Awdah, Awad al-Qarni and Ali al-Omari, will be convicted after the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
Saudi authorities have not commented on it yet.
Saudi Arabia last month executed 37 men, convicted of terror-like activities. Two were crucified publicly sending a warning message to others.
United Nations has condemned Riyadh's mass executions as "shocking" and "abhorrent".
The kingdom executed 148 people in 2018.
The last mass execution in the kingdom was in January 2016 when 47 people were put to death, including prominent Shia leader Nimr al-Nimr.
Various draconian laws in Saudi Arabia, including execution, have from time to time received international condemnation.
Last year, UN experts condemned the kingdom's "continued use of counter-terrorism and security-related laws against human rights defenders".
"Despite being elected as a member of the Human Rights Council at the end of 2016, Saudi Arabia has continued its practice of silencing, arbitrarily arresting, detaining and persecuting human rights defenders and critics," the report said.
