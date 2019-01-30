Indian women's team logs second successive win over Indonesia in football friendly

Two goals, one in each half, gave Indian women's national team their second successive victory over hosts in a friendly match on Wednesday.

While scored in the first half, Dangmei Grace netted the second just minutes ahead of the full-time whistle, ending the match with a 2-0 win.

started off with a great momentum right from the start with right-back Dalima Chhibber being the main initiator from the flank. A couple of early free-kicks from long range saw Sanju, and striker missing narrowly.

As egged her team on, put into the lead with a perfectly-placed shot into the top right corner after Ratanbala played her through into the Indonesian penalty area.

This goal gave more gusto to the Indian side, as they attacked with more purpose. nearly pulled level a few minutes later, as a cross from the right was met with a header, which hit the cross-bar and looped out of play.

India, however, were not much willing to let the hosts come back and preferred to keep the play in the opposition third for long periods. Their efforts finally paid dividends in the second minute of injury-time when Dangmei Grace chipped a rebound over the keeper to make it 2-0.

Earlier on January 27, a second-half hat-trick by Ratanbala Devi led the Indian women's team to a 3-0 win against Indonesia.

