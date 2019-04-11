SC declines urgent hearing to plea seeking prosecution of voters indulging in electoral fraud

-
The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to grant urgent hearing on a petition seeking a direction to the Election Commission of India (ECI) for prosecution of voters who indulge in electoral malpractices during the Lok Sabha polls.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi declined the urgent hearing plea made by advocate KV Dhananjay appearing for Karnataka-based society Lancha Muktha Karnataka Nirmana Vedike.
"It is an offence for a voter to demand or receive money or gratification to cast or otherwise deal with his vote... It is an offence for any person to attempt to impersonate another voter inside a polling booth, regardless of whether the attempt is successful or not," the society petition said.
It submitted that the ECI should exercise powers under Article 324 of the Constitution and ask poll personnel to prosecute voters who indulge in electoral malpractices.
