SC declines urgent hearing to plea seeking prosecution of voters indulging in electoral fraud

The on Thursday refused to grant urgent hearing on a petition seeking a direction to the (ECI) for prosecution of voters who indulge in electoral malpractices during the polls.

A bench headed by declined the urgent hearing plea made by KV Dhananjay appearing for Karnataka-based society Nirmana Vedike.

"It is an offence for a voter to demand or receive money or gratification to cast or otherwise deal with his vote... It is an offence for any person to attempt to impersonate another voter inside a polling booth, regardless of whether the attempt is successful or not," the society petition said.

It submitted that the ECI should exercise powers under Article 324 of the Constitution and ask poll personnel to prosecute voters who indulge in electoral malpractices.

