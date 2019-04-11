Sonia Gandhi conducts 'hawan' before filing nomination

(UPA) on Thursday conducted a 'hawan' before filing her nomination for the elections from

and in-charge of (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with her husband too joined Sonia in offering prayers.

Sonia is also going to hold a roadshow before filing her nomination papers from from where she has been undefeated since 2004.

will see polling in all seven phases of the elections beginning April 11 and ending on May 19. The counting of votes will be done on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)