Sonia Gandhi conducts 'hawan' before filing nomination

United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Thursday conducted a 'hawan' before filing her nomination for the Lok Sabha elections from Rae Bareli.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi and general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with her husband Robert Vadra too joined Sonia in offering prayers.
Sonia is also going to hold a roadshow before filing her nomination papers from Rae Bareli from where she has been undefeated since 2004.
Uttar Pradesh will see polling in all seven phases of the Lok Sabha elections beginning April 11 and ending on May 19. The counting of votes will be done on May 23.
