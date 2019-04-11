Uttarakhand legislator violates MCC

Mahendra Bhatt, a from Uttarakhand, violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) on Thursday by clicking photos after casting his vote inside a polling booth in

Bhatt is the MLA from and was elected in February 2017 when the BJP stormed to power in the state with an overwhelming majority.

As per the MCC, carrying a mobile phone or clicking photos inside a polling booth is prohibited.

Voting is underway on all five Lok Sabha seats in in the first phase of elections. The counting of votes will be done on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)