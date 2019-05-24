JUST IN
SC defers hearing on plea on EWS PG medical admission quota in Maharashtra

ANI  |  General News 

The Supreme Court on Friday deferred till May 27 the hearing on a writ petition seeking a direction to the Maharashtra government not to implement the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota in post-graduate medical admissions in the state.

The petition, filed by Janhit Abhiyan, had come up before a vacation bench of Justices Arun Mishra, Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai and Surya Kant.

First Published: Fri, May 24 2019. 17:57 IST

