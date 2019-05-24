SC defers hearing on plea on EWS PG medical admission quota in Maharashtra

-
ALSO READ
Maha guv signs ordinance to provide quota under SEBC category
Maratha students seeking SEBC quota withdraw stir
Maharashtra Gov signs ordinance to bring medical admissions under SEBC quota
Maha: Ten per cent EWS quota in medical courses challenged
Maharashtra PG medical students on warpath
-
The Supreme Court on Friday deferred till May 27 the hearing on a writ petition seeking a direction to the Maharashtra government not to implement the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota in post-graduate medical admissions in the state.
The petition, filed by Janhit Abhiyan, had come up before a vacation bench of Justices Arun Mishra, Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai and Surya Kant.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU