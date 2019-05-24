LS polls: NDA wins 352 seats, BJP crosses 300 mark

With the official count in the elections over on Friday, the has secured 303 seats, which is 22 more than it got in the 2014 elections and along with its allies the NDA took its tally up to 351 in the 17th

The biggest chunk of the contingent will come from UP where the party secured 62 seats overcoming a formidable challenge of the grand alliance of SP-BSP-RLD combine.

The party, which had swept the 2014 elections garnering 71 seats, was expected to lose considerably but the proved its detractors wrong by virtually repeating its performance now. The party lost only nine seats now, which it has made up for handsomely by winning an impressive 18 seats in and 8 in Odisha.

Ally Apna Dal won 2 seats in Uttar Pradesh, the same number it had won last time.

The NDA complement of 352 comprises 303 of BJP, 18 of Shiv Sena, 16 of JD(U), 6 of Lok Janshakti Party, 2 each of Akali Dal and Apna Dal and 1 each of All Students Union, Loktantrik Party, Mizo Front and People's Party and one independent backed by the BJP in

On the other hand, the won 52 seats, eight more than what it had in the outgoing polls. The UPA-led by has secured a total of 87 seats. The UPA comprises of 52 of Congress, DMK 23, NCP 5, IUML 3, and one each of RSP, KC (M), JMM and VCK.

The other 110 seats in the new House will be accounted for by TMC 22, a loss of 12 seats from 34 it had won in 2014, YSRCP 22, BJD 12, BSP 10, TRS 9, SP 5 and TDP 3, among others.

BJP's grand show was witnessed in several states where the party had managed to get a clean swipe, including 26 seats in Gujarat, 25, 10, NCT of 7, Uttarakhand 5, 4, and 2 each.

