The Congress-JD(S) government in fine health: Dinesh Gundurao

Committee on Friday expressed confidence that the coalition government of and JD(S) in will stay its course and take everybody together going forward.

"All MLAs are with us, there shouldn't be any problem. No persuasion is required. Everybody is with us. We are confident that senior leader and HD Kumaraswamy both will take up the responsibility of managing the government affairs well," he said after the routed the ruling coalition in the Lok Sabha elections.

The won 25 of the 28 seats along with an Independent backed by it just leaving one seat each to and JD(S).

"The entire cabinet has discussed many issues and the coordination between both parties is fine," Rao said.

is the single largest party with 105 members in the 225 member assembly while the ruling coalition has 117 members with 79 legislators from Congress, 37 from JD(S) and 1 from BSP.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)