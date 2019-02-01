SC issues notice to interim CBI Director Nageshwar Rao

The on Friday issued a notice to M Nageshwar Rao after hearing a petition filed by DSP AK Bassi, challenging his transfer to

On October 24, Bassi was issued orders for a transfer to the capital of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, hours after Rao was made the of CBI following the government's decision to send the then- on leave in the wake of their fights.

Verma, who resumed his post on January 9 after being reinstated by the Supreme Court, had immediately annulled Bassi's transfer.

However, on January 11, Verma was transferred out of CBI on the directions of the high powered and Rao was again made the Subsequently, Bassi was again transferred to

Bassi had moved the apex court on January 21 to challenge his transfer.

In his petition, Bassi said that he fears the transfer is the "first step to implicate" him in "false criminal cases/departmental proceedings" for investigating the FIR against Asthana.

He also claimed that his transfer was pursuant to "a deep-rooted conspiracy, aimed at influencing the course of the investigation" against Asthana and further to "penalise" him for discharging his duties in a free and impartial manner in the investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)