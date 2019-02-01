Himachal CM invites Telangana investors to Global Investor's meet 2019

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur invited investors in Hyderabad to participate in the Rising Himachal Global Investors Meet-2019 in Dharmashala which is scheduled to be held on June 10 and 11.
"The Himachal Pradesh government is inviting the investors for tourism, agriculture, infrastructure, and pharmaceutical sectors. The government has taken a decision to change the policies if required for the investors' benefits. For investment, Himachal will be a great destination," said Thakur while addressing the media in Hyderabad on Wednesday.
During a road show in Hyderabad, he said that his government in the state wants a holistic approach towards inviting investment and not merely from the tourism point of view.
While explaining about the policies of the Himachal government that would create a positive environment for the investors to grow their business in different sectors, Thakur said: "Himachal Pradesh is leading in hydel power generation which supplies power 24 hours a day along with peaceful atmosphere, law-abiding citizens, surplus supply of water and good connectivity. This makes Himachal Pradesh an investment-friendly state.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU