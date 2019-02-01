Himachal CM invites Telangana investors to Global Investor's meet 2019

Chief Minister invited investors in to participate in the Rising Himachal Global Investors Meet-2019 in Dharmashala which is scheduled to be held on June 10 and 11.

"The government is inviting the investors for tourism, agriculture, infrastructure, and The government has taken a decision to change the policies if required for the investors' benefits. For investment, Himachal will be a great destination," said Thakur while addressing the media in on Wednesday.

During a road show in Hyderabad, he said that his government in the state wants a holistic approach towards inviting investment and not merely from the tourism point of view.

While explaining about the policies of the that would create a positive environment for the investors to grow their business in different sectors, Thakur said: " is leading in hydel power generation which supplies power 24 hours a day along with peaceful atmosphere, law-abiding citizens, surplus supply of water and good connectivity. This makes Himachal Pradesh an investment-friendly state.

