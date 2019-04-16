SC issues notices to Centre, states over alleged corruption in allocation of iron ore mines

-
-
The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Centre, Odisha, Karnataka, Jharkhand and CBI on a PIL seeking quashing of allotment, extension or continuation of leases to firms for mining iron ore of more than 358 mines across the country.
A bench of SA Bobde And Justice S Abdul Naseer sought a response from Centre and states on the plea of advocate ML Sharma alleging corruption worth Rs 6 lakh crore in allocation of iron ore mines.
The bench also appointed senior advocate PS Narsimha amicus curiae, to assist it in the case.
The petition sought direction "to quash allotment/extension/continuation of more than 358 mines of iron ore and other minerals mines in all over India stating that the leases have been either granted or extended to the firms without any fresh evaluation and adopting the auction process."
It sought direction to the CBI to register an FIR to investigate and to file a report before the top court on the issue. The petition also sought a court-monitored probe into the extension of lease and allotment of the mineral mines for free of cost which had caused huge financial loss to the public via a concocted conspiracy.
It also sought directions for recovery of the market value of the mined minerals in accordance with the law.
The loss caused to the exchequer is liable to be recovered from the mining firms and their leases are liable to be quashed and the mines are put to fresh auction, the petitioner said.
