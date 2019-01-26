SC must pave way for Ram Temple at the earliest : Hindu Saints

Saints and seers congregated at the Maha-Kumbh in emphasised that the case should be heard on daily basis in the and should be resolved at the earliest paving way for the construction of Ram-temple at

"The should take an immediate decision; is at the helm of Sanatan Dharma and is revered," said

"The bench should hear the case on daily basis and must complete the hearing as early as possible," said another saint at

"Both and Chief Minister are on their positions because of the blessings of saints. They must take immediate steps to fulfill the wishes of saints and construct If the denies permission, we will hold a Dharma Sansad here," said

The new five-judge bench headed by Ranjan Gogoi, set up on Friday, will start hearing the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case from January 29.

The bench includes two new names, Justice and Justice Abdul Nazeer, who have been brought in to replace Justice UU Lalit and Justice NV Ramana. The bench also includes Bobde and Justice DY Chandrachud.

Justice Bhushan and Nazeer were part of the three-judge bench, headed by former CJI Deepak Misra, which refused to refer the matter to a five-judge by a 2:1 verdict in September last year.

The three-judge bench had ruled that the apex court would hear the issue purely as a "land dispute", dismissing a plea to reconsider the court's 1994 judgement that a mosque was an integral part of Islam.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)