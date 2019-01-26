Citizenship (Amendment) Bill: Six student bodies in Manipur to boycott Republic Day celebrations

Decrying passing of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB), six student bodies including Meira Paibis will be agitating in on January 30, and has decided to boycott the 70th celebration in on Saturday.

The decision was announced by of All Students' Union ( AMSU), S. Manjit during a joint press conference of six student bodies held on Friday at the head office of All Students' Union (AMSU) located at D.M. university campus.

Six student bodies namely All (AMSU), (DESAM), Apunba Ireipak Maheiroi Singpanglup (AIMS), (KSA), (SUK), (MSF) have been agitating against CAB before the bill was passed recently at Lok Sabha on January 8, he said.

"The student bodies have condemned the statement of (MHA) which states that under CAB no individuals will be allowed to settle in any state without the consent of There is some hidden agenda of the central government that though the individual is not allowed to settle without the consent of the state government, if he or she is settled in State where they are allowed, then under the constitution of the country the individual could enter in any state of the country under freedom of movement," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)