Deven Bharati takes charges as Maharashtra ATS chief

Additional Director General of Police Deven Bharati on Thursday took charge as the chief of Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).
Maharashtra government had on Wednesday appointed the senior IPS officer as chief of ATS.
Bharati, a 1994-batch Indian Police Service officer, was promoted to Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) from Mumbai Police's Joint Commissioner Police.
In April 2015, Bharti became the city's joint commissioner of police (law and order)and was the longest serving officer on the post.
Bharti had investigated several high-profile cases, including the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack and journalist J Dey's killing. He is also credited for breaking the backbone of terror outfit Indian Mujahideen in the state.
