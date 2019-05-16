Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security personnel in Shopian

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Handew village of on Thursday, making it the third such incident to be reported in the state today.

The gun battle between the two sides is underway.

Earlier in the day, a cordon and was launched by security forces in Dalipora area of district, in which three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists and an jawan were killed.

Meanwhile, another encounter broke out in Kupwara district of North

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)