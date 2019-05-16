JUST IN
Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security personnel in Shopian

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Handew village of Shopian on Thursday, making it the third such incident to be reported in the state today.

The gun battle between the two sides is underway.

Earlier in the day, a cordon and search operation was launched by security forces in Dalipora area of Pulwama district, in which three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists and an Indian Army jawan were killed.

Meanwhile, another encounter broke out in Kupwara district of North Kashmir.

