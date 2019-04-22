SC refuses to entertain petition seeking prosecution of voters indulging in electoral malpractices

The on Monday refused to hear a petition seeking direction to the of (ECI) to prosecute the voters who indulge in electoral malpractices during the ongoing

A bench headed by told the petitioner to approach the with their plea.

The petition in this regard was filed by a Karnataka-based society Nirmana Vedike.

In its plea, the petitioner had stated that it is an offence for a voter to demand or receive money in exchange

or gratification to cast or otherwise deal with his vote.

The petitioner pleaded the ECI to exercise its powers under Article 324 of the Constitution and prosecute voters who indulge in electoral malpractices.

"The Parliament of has empowered the of through the enactment of the Representation of People Act and various rules and regulations," the petition read, adding that these laws and provisions would stand "frustrated" so long as the refuses to enforce the provisions to punish voters for voter-induced fraud.

The petitioner also contended that the ECI sends out voluminous directives repeatedly to its personnel with a claim of securing a free and fair election, without recognising that its practice of not prosecuting voters for voter induced fraud essentially frustrates most of those directives.

