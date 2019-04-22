Unlike Congress, BJP aggressively fought against terrorism: PM Modi

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after coming to power did not follow the cowardly ways of dealing with terrorism which Congress walked on and is erasing terrorism from India like never before.
"Before 2014, anytime there was a terror attack in India, we simply offered our condolences and kept on getting hit. That policy is now redundant, we have wiped out terrorism from the country and today it exists in just some border areas of Kashmir. There too, it is being wiped out slowly," PM Modi said at a public rally here.
He also accused the Congress of almost destroying Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and said that it was the BJP which had revived the institution under the Make in India initiative and was aiming to make it a profit-making enterprise in the years to come.
"You (Congress) almost destroyed HAL, we (BJP) revived it under Make in India, built new defence corridors and are also are planning to increase its capacity by two to three times within 10 years," he said.
PM Modi is set to address more rallies in Maharashtra and Rajasthan today.
