If SP-BSP alliance 'mahamilawat' then what's NDA: Akhilesh Yadav

(SP) on Wednesday slammed for calling SP-BSP coalition 'mahamilawat', saying the NDA is in even bigger problem because it is tied up with more than 35 parties.

"The BJP has tied up with 38 political parties for Lok Sabha elections and yet they call the SP-BSP coalition 'Mahamilawat'. Just imagine if our two-party alliance is a problem then what does it make their coalition," Akhilesh said at an election rally here."

The asserted that had fooled the nation by branding himself as a tea maker, but situations are different now as landslide voting in the favour of SP-BSP has taken place so far.

"He came as a chaiwallah (tea-maker) and fooled the public. Don't know what drugs were there in the tea. In the first four phases of the elections, there has been a wave in our favour. The storm of Mahagathbandhan has most likely swept away the BJP. The onus of ensuring their complete defeat falls on you in the fifth phase," he said.

Akhilesh also lashed out at Chief Minister calling him 'thokidar'. He also said that Yogi needs to be removed as an era of conflict between the police and citizens has started during his rule.

"We gave laptops to the young people in our rule. stopped distributing them as he himself doesn't know how to use one. We have to remove both the chowkidar and the thokidar. Under the thokidar in Lucknow, police have started shooting the people when they get the chance and the people shoot the policemen when they get the chance," he said.

is undergoing polls in all the seven phases of the Lok Sabha The counting of votes will begin on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)