15 cops killed in Naxal ambush

Fifteen police personnel and a were ambushed and killed in a landmine blast triggered by the Naxalites in Gadchroli in on Wednesday afternoon.

The private vehicle carrying the 15 policemen who were part of Quick Reaction Team (QRT) and the was en-route from in Gadchiroli to PS Burada in north Gadchiroli when it was ambushed on its way at 12.30 pm.

DGP Subodh Kumar Jaiswal said: "15 police personnel and one private individual, who was the of the private vehicle carrying the personnel, were ambushed and killed in a landmine blast triggered by the Naxalites."

"The incident took place at 12.30 in the afternoon, when a Quick Reaction Team (QRT) of police based in in Gadchiroli was en route to PS Burada in north Gadchiroli. No further casualties have been reported," said the DGP.

He said that was going on and would continue but the police force was moving tactically.

"We are prepared to give a befitting reply to this attack. Operations are going on in the area to ensure that no further casualties take place," he said.

"We are moving tactically considering that it is a forest area and also the local terrain. Many times it is seen that Naxalites trigger another blast or lay the second ambush following the first one. Considering it, we have to move tactically," said the DGP.

He said that he had a discussion with and Naxalites need to be dealt with the full might of the state.

"They want to overthrow the state. We had a discussion with the also and they need to be dealt with the full power of the state," he said.

The DGP said that it would not be proper to call the incident an "intelligence failure."

"It would not be right to call it an intelligence failure, but we will strive our best to ensure that such incidents are not repeated," said the DGP

He informed that the forces from the headquarters have moved and there is no dearth of manpower to deal with the situation and continue with the operations

