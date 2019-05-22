SC's vacation bench allows all mentioning urgent listing from Friday

The Supreme Court's vacation bench on Wednesday allowed all matters for urgent listing from Friday onwards.

A vacation bench of the apex court, headed by Justice and also comprising Justice M R Shah, allowed all mentioning for urgent listing after tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the top court decided to hear today the petition filed by BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Barrackpore, who is seeking anticipatory bail in certain political cases. Singh has claimed that police has falsely implicated him in several cases.

Senior and former (SG) Ranjeet Kumar, submitted to the apex court's vacation bench, headed by Justice Arun Mishra, that Singh may be arrested if he enters his constituency.

"He fears arrest and thereby seeking a direction for relief in the cases," Kumar told the vacation bench.

"I wanted to be present at the time of counting tomorrow," Kumar added.

Singh, who joined BJP in March, has claimed that the cases registered against him are false and politically motivated. He was earlier a member of

