SC to hear on Friday mining baron GJ Reddy's plea for travel to Ballari

The Supreme Court will hear on Friday a plea of former Karnataka minister and illegal mining case accused Gali Janardhana Reddy seeking permission to travel to Ballari on the ground that his father-in-law has suffered a stroke.
A vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and Ajay Rastogi agreed to hear the mining baron's plea tomorrow.
The petition was mentioned before the bench for an urgent hearing on Thursday itself.
According to his bail conditions, Reddy cannot travel to Ballari with the permission of the court.
