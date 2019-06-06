Kashmir will not be given to Muslims as a gift: Shiv Sena

Reiterating its stand on the abrogation of Article 370 of the constitution, Shiv on Thursday said that " will not be given to Muslims as a gift".

Shiv in its editorial mouthpiece stated, "The population of Muslims in the valley is 68.35 per cent, while Hindus make up to 28.45 per cent of the total strength in the state. This does not mean will be given to Muslims as a 'gift'. They are Indians, too, and the laws of the country must be extended to them. For this, Article 370 must be abrogated"

Article 370 protects and grants special status to the sovereignty of the state and gives it the power to make a separate set of laws to be applied for its governance.

The party also heaped praises at for taking up the issue of delimitation of constituencies in

Shah on June 4 held a high-level meeting with Governor Satyapal Malik, and to discuss the long-pending issue of delimitation of constituencies.

"The time is changing now as has given priority to the Kashmir issue. Shah has made his intentions clear by holding a meeting in to discuss the situation of Delimitation was also discussed in the meeting. It will not be easy but it is good that is showing the intent," it read.

" in the state has so far been played in the pressure to keep the Muslim population happy. The delimitation is opposed so that no Hindu is ever elected," it added.

The (ECI) on May 4 said that it was considering to hold the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir later this year, the dates of which will be announced after the conclusion of Amarnath Yatra.

