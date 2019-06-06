Operation Blue Star anniversary: Security personnel maintaining strict vigil across Amritsar city

Security personnel and police personnel have been maintaining a hawk-eye vigil outside the in and across the city in the wake of the 35th anniversary of on Thursday.

"Security process is carried out peacefully in the city and we haven't faced any major problem till now. Three to four security force teams have been deployed across the city including (BSF), (CRPF) and (CISF)," police told ANI.

companies and several companies of parliamentary forces have also been deployed to maintain the law and order.

Almost all the shops have been shut down in the city today. Security forces are keeping a strict vigil across the major market areas, bypass and all the entry and exit points of

The carried out the in 1984 between June 1 and June 8. the then of India, ordered the military operation to flush out Sikh militants including Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, who were accumulating weapons in Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)