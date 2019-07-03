SC to hear on July 23 petition against Maha CM's election

The Supreme Court on Wednesday posted for final disposal on July 23 a plea against Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis seeking annulment of his election to the Assembly as he had allegedly not made full disclosure of criminal cases pending against him in the affidavit filed along with the nomination form.

The matter was heard by the Bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, along with Justice Deepak Gupta and Justice Aniruddha Bose.

The Bombay High Court had earlier dismissed the plea of Satish Ukey seeking annulment of Fadanavis's election to the Maharashtra Assembly alleging non-disclosure of all pending criminal cases against him.

Ukey later approached the top court challenging the High Court's order.

In his appeal, Ukey has said that Fadnavis, while submitting his nomination in 2009 and 2014, had allegedly suppressed the information about two pending criminal cases against him.

