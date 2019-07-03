UP: Pregnant woman beaten up by miscreants in Etah

A five-month pregnant woman was allegedly beaten up by unknown miscreants in Uttar Pradesh's Etah during a wedding ceremony on June 27.

Mehraj, the mother-in-law of the victim spoke to ANI about the incident and said that eight to ten goons attackers barged into the function and started hitting the guests. "They kicked my pregnant daughter-in-law at the wedding. The goons also pulled the hair of my two daughters. They had hit me also."

An FIR has been registered against the accused and the police are thoroughly investigating the matter.

