India tourism on right track, ranking up in 5 years: Minister in Lok Sabha
SC ruling on permanent commission of women officers in Indian Navy today

Sub-Lieutenant Shivangi on December 2 became the first Naval woman pilot as she joined the operational duties at Kochi Naval base.

ANI  |  General News 

Indian Navy personnel perform Yoga on the deck of Indian Navy Ship (INS) Ranvir ahead of the International Day of Yoga 2019, in the Bay of Bengal
In August, Indian Air Force's Wing Commander S Dhami become the first female officer in the country to become the Flight Commander of a flying unit.

The Supreme Court will deliver its judgment tomorrow at 10.30 am on permanent commission for women officers in the Navy.

She has been flying the Dornier surveillance aircraft of the Indian Navy. Shivangi was born in the city of Muzaffarpur in Bihar.

Dhami took over as Flight Commander of a Chetak helicopter unit at Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad.
First Published: Mon, March 16 2020. 22:44 IST

