JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Former SBI chief Arundhati Bhattacharya resigns from Crisil board
Business Standard

SC upholds validity of Karnataka reservation law on SC, ST promotions

The apex court had, in November last year, reserved its order on the applications filed by general category candidates

ANI 

Supreme Court
A general view of the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the validity of Karnataka's 2018 reservation law, which granted reservation in promotion to employees belonging to SC and ST categories.

A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud holds that applications filed by a group of general category employees for applying 'post-based quota' and the principle of the creamy layer at entry-level in public employment are not maintainable.

The apex court had, in November last year, reserved its order on the applications filed by general category candidates in the matter.

In May last year, the top court had upheld the law allowing reservations in promotions for SC and ST candidates with consequential seniority.
First Published: Thu, March 19 2020. 12:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU