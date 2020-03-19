Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP, Congress stages walkout

Former Chief Justice of India took oath as MP on Thursday. Gogoi's wife Rupanjali Gogoi, daughter, and son in law were also present in Parliament. Congress staged a walkout from the over Gogoi's membership to the House.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Ravishankar Prasad welcomed Gogoi in the President Ram Nath Kovind had nominated the former CJI to the Rajya Sabha on March 16. Gogoi served as the 46th Chief Justice of India from October 3, 2018, to November 17, 2019.

On November 9, 2019, a five-judge Bench headed by him had delivered the verdict in the long-pending Ramjanmabhoomi case.