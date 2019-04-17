Scientists discover fast-charging lithium-ion batteries

In recent research, scientists have discovered a high capacity that can charge in a matter of minutes. This discovery claims to improve battery performance for consumer electronics, solar grid storage, and electric vehicles.

The research was published in the Journal of Nature Communications.

A charges and discharges move between two electrodes, called an anode and a cathode. In a traditional lithium-ion battery, the anode is made of graphite, while the cathode is composed of cobalt oxide.

These materials perform well together, which is why lithium-ion batteries have become increasingly popular, but now researchers believe the function can be enhanced further.

"The way to make batteries better is to improve the materials used for the electrodes. What we are trying to do is make even better in performance," said Nikhil Koratkar,

Koratkar and his team improved the performance of batteries by substituting cobalt oxide with vanadium disulfide (VS2).

"It gives you higher density because it's light. And it gives you faster-charging capability because it's highly conductive. From those points of view, we were attracted to this material," said Koratkar.

The excitement surrounding the potential of VS2 has been growing in recent years, but until now, researchers had been challenged by its instability - characteristic that would lead to short battery life. The researchers not only established why that instability was happening but also developed a way to combat it, Koratkar said.

The team of researchers determined that insertion caused an asymmetry in the spacing between vanadium atoms, known as Peierls distortion, which was responsible for the breakup of the VS2 flakes.

They discovered that covering the flakes with a nanolayered coating of titanium disulfide (a material that does not Peierls distort), would stabilize the VS2 flakes and improve their performance within the battery.

"This was new. People hadn't realized this was the underlying cause. The TiS2 coating acts as a buffer layer. It holds the VS2 material together, providing mechanical support." Koratkar said.

Once that problem was solved, the team found that the VS2-TiS2 electrodes could operate at a high specific capacity, or store a lot of charge per unit mass.

Koratkar said that vanadium and sulfur's small size and weight allow them to deliver a high capacity and density. Their small size would also contribute to a compact battery.

When charging was done more quickly, the capacity didn't dip as significantly as it often does with other electrodes. The electrodes were able to maintain a reasonable capacity because, unlike cobalt oxide, the VS2-TiS2 material is electrically conductive, Koratkar said.

Koratkar sees multiple applications for this discovery in improving car batteries, power for portable electronics, and solar storage where high capacity is important, but increased charging speed would also be attractive.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)