Scientists find cause of autism in 'junk' DNA

can be caused by mutations in the so-called 'junk' DNA, scientists have claimed.

The study published in the journal 'Nature Genetics' is the first to functionally link such mutations to the neurodevelopmental condition.

The research team led by used to analyse the whole genomes of 1,790 individuals with and their unaffected parents and siblings. These individuals had no family history of autism, meaning the genetic cause of their condition was probably spontaneous mutations rather than inherited mutations.

The analysis predicted the ramifications of genetic mutations in parts of the genome that do not encode proteins, regions often mischaracterised as 'junk' DNA.

The number of cases linked to the noncoding mutations was comparable to the number of cases linked to protein-coding mutations that disable gene function.

The implications of the work extend beyond autism. "This is the first clear demonstration of non-inherited, noncoding mutations causing any or disorder," said Troyanskaya.

Uncovering which noncoding mutations may cause autism is tricky. A single individual may have dozens of noncoding mutations, most of which will be unique to the individual. This makes the traditional approach of identifying common mutations among affected populations nonviable.

Troyanskaya and her colleagues took a new approach. They trained a model to predict how a given sequence would affect

"This is a shift in thinking about genetic studies that we are introducing with this analysis," said Chandra Theesfeld, a in Troyanskaya's lab.

The researchers studied the genetic basis of autism by applying the model to a treasure trove of genetic data called the Simons Simplex Collection.

The Simons Simplex Collection contains the whole genomes of nearly 2,000 'quartets' made up of a child with autism, an unaffected sibling and their unaffected parents.

These 'quartets' had no previous family history of autism, meaning that non-inherited mutations were probably responsible for the affected child's condition.

The researchers used their model to predict the impact of non-inherited, noncoding mutations in each child with autism. They then compared those predictions with the effects of the same, unmutated strand in the child's unaffected sibling.

"The design of the Simons Simplex Collection is what allowed us to do this study. The unaffected siblings are a built-in control," said study's

Noncoding mutations in many of the children with autism altered gene regulation, the analysis suggested.

Moreover, the results suggested that the mutations affected in the brain and genes already linked to autism, such as those responsible for neuron migration and development.

"This is consistent with how autism most likely manifests in the brain. It's not just the number of mutations occurring, but what kind of mutations are occurring," says

The researchers tested the effects of some of the noncoding mutations in laboratory experiments. They inserted predicted high-impact mutations found in children with autism into cells and observed the resulting changes in These changes affirmed the model's predictions.

