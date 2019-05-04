Scientists find efficient and economical process to produce plastic chemical

A team of researchers has found an efficient and economical process to produce chemical -- or The is a considered crucial for building a renewable economy.

The research was published in the Journal of Energy and Environmental

What's more, the process is simple and compatible with the existing infrastructure in the high fructose corn syrup industry, the researchers showed.

"We integrated into a current process to reduce the initial risk quite a bit and decrease the initial capital required to prove the technology," said Ali Hussain Motagamwala, who led the project.

can be used to make a wide range of chemicals, plastics, and fuels. It is an appealing candidate for commercialisation in part because there is already an established market for many of the products made with HMF.

One is a fully plant-derived version of polyethylene terephthalate (PET), the common used to make and

To date, however, HMF's use has been limited because of its high production cost. Bio-based are currently more expensive than their petroleum counterparts, largely due to the scale of the existing

"There is a demand for sustainable alternatives. The question is -- How cost-competitive can we be with petroleum-based products," asked Motagamwala.

James A Dumesic, the of the paper, has been working for more than two decades on technologies to sustainably and economically produce HMF from biomass-derived sugars.

"We have known for many years that HMF is a platform molecule with tremendous potential, but it has been an ongoing challenge to produce HMF in a cost-effective manner from sustainable carbohydrate resources. Our early work focused on the use of special to produce HMF from fructose with high yields," said Dumesic.

The problem has always been the solvent in which HMF has been produced.

"The solvents that are generally used are expensive themselves, and separation of the solvent and product makes the process even more expensive. Now we have shown that we can make HMF in really high yield -- close to 95 per cent -- with an inexpensive solvent system that can be removed very easily," said Motagamwala.

The team's process dehydrates fructose to HMF using a solvent system composed of just acetone and water, with a stable solid acid catalyst.

In addition to being cheap and readily accessible, the solvents are environmentally benign and easy to separate from the resulting HMF.

"One of the best things about the new process is that all the unit operations used are simple and are currently employed in the industry," Motagamwala says. That means a lower capital investment and less risk than is generally associated with

The researchers conducted a techno-economic assessment to evaluate the feasibility of deploying the new process. It shows that a minimum selling price for HMF of 1,710 dollars per ton will achieve a 25 per cent return on investment, a comfortable percentage intended to build in some reassurance of profitability.

The largest factor in determining that price is the cost of the feedstock- in this case, fructose. That means a company within the corn industry would already control the biggest cost in the system.

It also means that when fructose corn syrup supply is higher than demand, the industry could shunt excess fructose into HMF as a separate, high-value product stream.

The researchers also demonstrated how the process can be expanded to use glucose as a feedstock. Because glucose can be readily produced from biomass, it is cheaper and more abundant than fructose. However, HMF production from glucose requires an extra processing step and additional infrastructure.

"The long-term implementation of the process is to get plants starting from glucose, which will drive the cost even lower," said Motagamwala.

