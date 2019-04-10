Scientists release first-ever picture of a black hole

Scientists released the much-awaited first direct image of a massive at the 87, a galaxy which is about 54 million light-years away, at the here on Wednesday.

The image has been taken by the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT), which is a network of 10 radio telescopes spread across the planet, according to The telescope functioned as if it is a single receiver, tuned to high-frequency radio waves, to take the image.

The picture - released at six simultaneous news conferences on Wednesday - shows the event horizon, which is the boundary between light and dark around a A doughnut-like body can be seen in the portrait, which scientists say is the dark silhouette of the against the hot, glowing material that surrounds it.

"We are able to image one more object in the universe that ... at one point people thought could not be possible. It hits that human explorer spirit. We got another look into the unknown," Feryal Ozel, a member of the science council for the EHT said, calling the occasion her career's highlight.

The shape of the black hole matches what theorists had predicted ever since they started wrestling with Albert Einstein's Theory of Relatively over a hundred years ago, reports

The hailed the occasion as a "paradigm shift" adding, "This major scientific achievement marks a paradigm shift in our understanding of black holes, confirms the predictions of Albert Einstein's Theory of Relativity and opens up new lines of enquiry into our universe."

.

