Falling short of a complete apology, British on Wednesday said the UK "deeply regrets" the 1919 massacre and called it a "shameful scar" on the British-Indian history.

"The tragedy of Jallianwalla Bagh in 1919 is a shameful scar on the British-Indian history. As her Majesty, the said before visiting 1997, it is a distressing example of our past history with We deeply regret what happened and the suffering caused," May said at the

Hundred years on, the is yet to give a full apology for the gruesome attack on unarmed protesters in in 1919.

Highlighting this, said: "I think the people, in memory of those who lost their lives in the brutality of what happened, deserve a full, clear and unequivocal apology for what took place on that occasion."

The massacre took place on 13 April 1919 when troops of the under the command of fired machine guns into a crowd of unarmed protesters, along with Baishakhi pilgrims, who had gathered in Jallianwala Bagh, Amritsar,

The had released figures stating that 379 innocent people had died while 1,200 were wounded in the brutal tragedy.

The British Foreign Secretary, Jeremy Hunt, outlined that the "passage of a century" cannot "wipe away the stain of lost lives" in the massacre. " called it monstrous, said it was shameful. It was both - one of the most appalling episodes in British history. The passage of a century will not wipe away the stain of innocent lives being taken at the massacre," he tweeted on Wednesday.

