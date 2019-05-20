Scoot Airways flight makes emergency landing at Chennai airport, all passengers safe

-
A Singapore-bound Scoot Airways flight made an emergency landing at the Chennai airport in the early hours of Monday after the pilot detected smoke in the aircraft cargo. All the 161 passengers and crew members were safe.
"Scoot flight TR567, operating Tiruchirappalli-Singapore on 20 May 2019, was diverted to Chennai International Airport, as a precaution, due to a cargo smoke warning trigger," the airline's spokesperson said in a statement.
The aircraft landed safely at approximately 3:41 am and was grounded for an investigation. Preliminary assessment indicated a false warning, the spokesperson added.
"Scoot will mount a replacement flight to Chennai, subject to regulatory approval, to transport customers back to Singapore," the spokesperson said.
The flight will depart from Chennai at around 3:30 pm today. Hotel accommodation and meals have been arranged for the passengers in Chennai.
"The safety of our customers is of Scoot's highest consideration. We apologise for any inconvenience caused," the spokesperson said.
