Dare not try and come anywhere near LoC: Indian Army to Pak

Ranbir Singh, Commanding-in-Chief, of the on Monday lauded the air strike carried out by the Force on a terrorist camp in Pakistan's earlier this year and told to dare not try and come anywhere near the Line of Control (LoC) to carry out any actions.

"The action by the on the February 26 for carrying out air strikes on was indeed laudable. It was a major achievement wherein our aircraft went deep into enemy territory and struck terror launchpads. Pakistanis carried out their air operations very close to the Line of Control on the following day. However they were given a befitting reply," Singh told media here.

"They dare not try and come anywhere across the Line of Control to carry out any kind of actions. Our deterrence, articulation of our strategy has been absolutely clear. Should there be any misadventure by the armed forces, they shall always be given a befitting reply. I wish to assure you, the Indian armed forces have the capability, the resolve and operational plans absolutely geared up to take on any challenge from whenever it arises," he added.

He further informed that Pakistan has continued its "anti-India" activities.

"The security situation in is under control. As far as we are concerned, we have a line of actual control with where we have been able to ensure peace and tranquility... As regards the Line of Control with Pakistan is concerned, Pakistan has continued with its activities, which are mainly anti- Whether it is promoting cross border infiltration, ceasefire violations, drug trafficking, narcotics, circulation of fake Indian currency," he said.

"All their actions are actually working towards ensuring that the proxy war by them against is continuing. But, I must assure you that our efforts to thwart each of these actions by them are in place and Pakistan is not able to succeed in their designs," he added.

As far as the hinterland is concerned, Singh stated that security forces and the administration in the state should be credited for the "peaceful, fair and free (Lok Sabha) elections" held recently.

"There weren't any cases of major violence during this period. While we have been able to ensure peaceful elections, we have continued with our effort towards neutralization of terrorists based on very hard specific intelligence that led to surgical operations. This year, we have been able to neutralize 86 terrorists so far and our operations for neautralising more of them continue in the same manner. There are nearly 20 of them we have been able to apprehend... A large number of youth have been able to come back and join the mainstream," he said.

Further attacking Pakistan, he said that continue to remain "intact in Pakistan-occupied (PoK) and also in Pakistan.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)