Search underway for missing fisherman in Kochi

A is underway for a missing off Kochi, according to officials.

The 52-year-old has been identified as A. Raj, who hails from Tamil Nadu's district.

"The ventured into the sea in a Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) catamaran registered with the state of The catamaran was found adrift with no sign of the fisherman onboard," Vineesh Krishnan, of (ICG), said.

He said, "On June 3, the (MRCC), received information regarding a missing fisherman from the On receiving the information, an interceptor boat of the was immediately sailed out from to carry out search and rescue operations."

ICGS Rajdoot, a Fast Patrol vessel of the ICG which was on a routine surveillance mission, was also diverted to augment the mission. A helicopter, as well as a Dornier aircraft, was launched to carry out Sea-Air coordinated search operation, he added.

One fishing boat to find the missing fisherman was deployed by the Marine Enforcement Wing (MEW) and fisheries department of Tamil Nadu, the officials informed.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)