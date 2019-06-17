Section 144 imposed due to extreme heatwave in Bihar's Gaya

Due to the extreme heatwave conditions prevailing in Bihar, District of using the provisions under section 144 of (CrPC) issued an order prohibiting people from stepping out of their houses between 11 am to 4 pm.

The order from the District stated that a lot of people have died in the district due to the scorching heatwave and its maximum impact is between 11:00 am to 4:00 pm.

"Due to the incidents of deaths caused by the heat wave, there could be an environment of anger and anti-social elements which could further escalate to disruption of and order in the district. Therefore, the District of has issued an order of prohibition using the powers conferred in Section 144 of the CrPC," said an official order from the Public relations Branch of

The death toll due to heatstroke touched 35 at a government-run medical institution in on Monday. Twenty-eight of them died while undergoing treatment and seven people were brought dead at Apart from this, 106 patients are undergoing treatment for heatstroke in the hospital.

The order has also prohibited construction projects of any government or non-government organizations from employing labourers in the district between 11:00 am and 4:00 pm.

Work under MNREGA plan is allowed only till 10.30 am in the morning and of is asked to issue instructions to all the concerned officials in this regard.

The prohibitory order will also affect public and cultural gathering programs that will be held during the said time of prohibition.

This comes after an extreme heatwave causing deaths of a number of individuals in and other parts of the country.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)