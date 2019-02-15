Delhi court reserves order for Feb 19 on Gautam Khaitan's bail plea

-
A Delhi court on Friday fixed February 19 to pronounce order on lawyer Gautam Khaitan's bail plea who was sent to judicial custody in a fresh case of alleged possession and laundering of black money.
In an elaborate hearing, Special Judge Arvind Kumar heard both the parties where the Enforcement directorate opposed his bail plea and said that it be given more time to question him.
The agency contended that Khaitan, who is also an accused in AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam, was a serial offender.
Khaitan was placed under arrest on January 25 by the agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The Income Tax Department had earlier carried out searches against Khaitan in this new case filed under the anti-black money law.
Khaitan had been arrested by the ED and the CBI a few years ago in connection with their probe in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland case.
