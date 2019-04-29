RBI governor, politicians, celebrities, Anil Ambani cast ballot

Shaktikanta Das, industrialist Ambani, several politicians and celebrities on Monday thronged polling stations to exercise their franchise in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

In Mumbai, Das went to a polling station in Peddar Road to cast his ballot while Ambani voted at in Cuffe Parade.

Veteran was among the first at a polling booth in Bandra to exercise her right. and his wife voted at in Vile Parle.

Ravi Kishan, who is BJP's candidate from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, exercised his franchise at a Goregaon polling booth.

BJP nominee from North Central, Poonam Mahajan, cast her ballot in Worli. candidate from North, Urmila Matondkar, voted at a polling booth in Bandra.

In Bihar, CPI candidate from Begusarai, Kanhaiya Kumar, and Giriraj Singh, who is also a Union minister, cast their vote in Begusarai and Lakhisrai districts respectively.

In Rajasthan, exercised his franchise in district. Former cast her vote in Jhalawar.

In Madhya Pradesh, cast his vote at a polling booth in Shikarpur, Chhindwara.

Voting in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha polls is underway in 72 constituencies spread across nine states including five seats in Bihar, one in Jammu and Kashmir, three in Jharkhand, six each in and Odisha, 13 each in and Uttar Pradesh, eight in and 17 in

The seven-phase elections began on April 11. The first phase recorded a 69.45 per cent turnout while the second phase on April 18 logged 69.43 per cent voting. The third phase of the elections held on April 23 witnessed a turnout of 66 per cent.

The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)