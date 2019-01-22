Seer Shivakumara Swami used to shower his blessings on me: PM

on Tuesday paid homage to seer Shivakumara Swami, of the Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Karnataka's who died on Monday, and said the late pontiff would always shower his blessings on him like a son whenever they met.

"I wish to pay homage to Shri Shri Shri I had the opportunity to take his blessings a few times at Sree in Whenever I met him, he used to love me and shower his blessing on me like a son. Passing away of such a great saint is very sad for all of us. The country will always remember his contribution to human welfare," said at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas here.

breathed his last at 11.44 am on Monday. He was being treated for a lung infection which he developed after an operation on December 8. The operation was carried out to treat his liver and bile duct infection.

On Monday night, had tweeted his condolences: "I have had the privilege to visit the Sree Siddaganga Mutt and receive the blessings of His Holiness Dr. The wide range of community service initiatives being done there are outstanding and are at an unimaginably large scale.

"HH Dr. remained at the forefront of ensuring better and education facilities for the marginalised.

"He represents the best of our traditions of compassionate service, spirituality and protecting the rights of the underprivileged," Prime Minister Modi posted.

The government has declared a three-day state mourning, and all schools, colleges and government offices will remain closed owing to the Swami's demise.

