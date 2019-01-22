Road to 2019 polls: Rahul to hold rallies in Bhubaneswar, Patna, Raipur

-
Congress president Rahul Gandhi is all set to hold massive rallies in Bhubaneswar, Raipur and Patna on January 25, January 28 and February 3, respectively.
Ahead of the Bhubaneswar rally, the Gandhi scion is slated to hold engagements for two days in his parliamentary constituency Amethi.
Along with Rahul, UPA Chairman Sonia Gandhi will also arrive at the Fursatganj airport on January 23, from where both the leaders will leave for their respective constituencies (Amethi and Rae Bareli).
Apart from holding rallies in Amethi and Rae Bareli, Rahul is also expected to visit Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj for holy bath.
With Lok Sabha polls inching closer, the Congress chief is holding multiple rallies to up the ante against the ruling NDA government.
A total of 13 rallies have been planned in the coming weeks in Uttar Pradesh alone, where the Congress was excluded from a pre-poll alliance by the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).
In Uttar Pradesh 2017 elections, six out of 10 assembly seats in Rae Bareli and Amethi parliamentary constituencies- which were once strongholds of the Congress- was bagged by the BJP, while the two went to the Samajwadi Party, leaving the Congress with just two.
